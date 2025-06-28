Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up 0.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TUA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

