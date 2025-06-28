John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) is Sims Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sims Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 117.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

JHSC stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $538.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

