Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,092 Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGSM opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

