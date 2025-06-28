Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $284.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $285.28.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

