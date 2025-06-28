Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 291,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,000. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.