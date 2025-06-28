Bankinter (BKNIY) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) is one of 85 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bankinter to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bankinter pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 38.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $5.44 billion $1.03 billion 11.64 Bankinter Competitors $40.09 billion $6.80 billion 10.67

This table compares Bankinter and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bankinter’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter. Bankinter is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bankinter and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bankinter Competitors 1167 3599 3432 212 2.32

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Bankinter’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bankinter has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 18.98% 16.74% 0.81% Bankinter Competitors 16.63% 12.94% 1.07%

Summary

Bankinter competitors beat Bankinter on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.