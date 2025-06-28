Critical Survey: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) & DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DIAGNOS and ADTRAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 0.00 ADTRAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.98%. Given ADTRAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than DIAGNOS.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DIAGNOS and ADTRAN”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $80,000.00 170.23 -$3.08 million ($0.04) -3.34 ADTRAN $922.72 million 0.77 -$459.89 million ($1.70) -5.23

DIAGNOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADTRAN. ADTRAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIAGNOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -4,039.47% N/A -157.63% ADTRAN -14.58% -20.07% -2.85%

Summary

ADTRAN beats DIAGNOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services. The company also provides various software, such as Mosaic One SaaS, n-Command, Procloud, MCP, AOE and ACI-E, and Ensemble Controller. It serves large, medium, and small service providers; alternative service providers, such as utilities, municipalities and fiber overbuilders; cable/MSOs; and SMBs and distributed enterprises. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

