Analyzing Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a beta of -1.76, indicating that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 835.16%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $50.65 million 0.03 -$40.62 million ($5.29) -0.03 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -71.94% -1,257.09% -52.85% Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries. It also offers outdoor adventure and recreation products, including rechargeable lighted dog collars and leashes, adhesive light strips, outdoor adventure signal safety packs, camp alert perimeter security and survival signaling systems, and sport gloves; and citizens safety products comprising personal protection systems, personal alarms, and anodized aluminum LED multi-tools, as well as tactical flashlight instructor courses. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

