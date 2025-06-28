Head to Head Contrast: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) and Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Adidas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Carter's alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.39 $185.51 million $4.52 6.65 Adidas $25.63 billion 1.63 $826.72 million $3.07 38.06

Dividends

Adidas has higher revenue and earnings than Carter’s. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Adidas pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Carter’s pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adidas pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carter’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carter’s and Adidas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40 Adidas 0 3 4 3 3.00

Carter’s presently has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Adidas.

Volatility & Risk

Carter’s has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Adidas has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 5.80% 23.50% 8.27% Adidas 4.20% 17.85% 5.10%

Summary

Adidas beats Carter’s on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand. It sells its products through its own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.