RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.4%

RTX stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

