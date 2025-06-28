3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,751,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,417,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,037,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

