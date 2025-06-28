3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

