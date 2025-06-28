3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

