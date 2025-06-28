3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,156 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -608.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.08 and its 200 day moving average is $317.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $255.19 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

