3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 2.6%

VST opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

