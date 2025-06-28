3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 668,553 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 743.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $7,837,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

