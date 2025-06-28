Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,601 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.1% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 57.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 553,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 507,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 52,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $103.35 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

