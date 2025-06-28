3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.11.

Paychex Trading Up 2.1%

PAYX stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

