Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 339 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

