Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 29.7% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shot up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.29). 574,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 511,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.23).

Blue Star Capital Stock Up 10.7%

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.42.

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

See Also

