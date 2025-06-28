Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,580,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 163,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Trading Down 12.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.