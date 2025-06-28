Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 15.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.6% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 580. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Next 15 Group traded as low as GBX 236.54 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 243.84 ($3.35). 3,319,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average session volume of 513,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.97).

Next 15 Group Trading Up 15.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £242.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.65.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Research analysts expect that Next 15 Group plc will post 60.4827586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

