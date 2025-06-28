THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.06 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 31.72 ($0.44). Approximately 16,466,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,228,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.12 ($0.39).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
THG Price Performance
THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current fiscal year.
THG Company Profile
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than THG
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.