THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.06 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 31.72 ($0.44). Approximately 16,466,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,228,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.12 ($0.39).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £449.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

