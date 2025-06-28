TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 20,943,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,636,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

