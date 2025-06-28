QSM Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.62 Million in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Celanese accounts for about 3.5% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Celanese by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 0.6%

CE stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.