Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. City comprises 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in City by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in City by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $124,844.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,048. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,902.60. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,899 shares of company stock worth $339,590 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Stock Up 0.4%

CHCO stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.54. City Holding Company has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

