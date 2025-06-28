Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000. Amdocs accounts for approximately 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Amdocs by 4.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amdocs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 525,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

