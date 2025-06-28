Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by St. Clair Advisors LLC

St. Clair Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.25. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $437.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

