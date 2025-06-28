Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loews by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

