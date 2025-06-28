Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469,136 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group comprises about 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Frontier Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontier Group by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

