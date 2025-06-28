The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 290.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $119.09 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.