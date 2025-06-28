U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after purchasing an additional 749,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.