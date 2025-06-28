Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,097,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.74, for a total value of $3,097,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,440 shares in the company, valued at $225,007,525.60. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $319.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $351.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

