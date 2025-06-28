Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 32.5% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 370,979,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 67,379,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.19.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
