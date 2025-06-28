Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 26,656,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,110,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- What is a support level?
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.