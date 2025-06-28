Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 20,150,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 2,864,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).
The stock has a market cap of £27.46 million, a P/E ratio of 52,777.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54.
Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.
