Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 20,150,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 2,864,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Up 11.8%

The stock has a market cap of £27.46 million, a P/E ratio of 52,777.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

About Ariana Resources

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 1,783,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($24,472.80). Corporate insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.