GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 10.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 1,722,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,119,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

