U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MTN opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

