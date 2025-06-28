Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Torm were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Torm by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torm during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Torm by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torm during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torm during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Torm Stock Performance

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.13. Torm Plc has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Torm Cuts Dividend

Torm ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Torm had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torm Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Torm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Torm from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Torm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Torm Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

