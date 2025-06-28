U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,379,000 after buying an additional 2,486,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3,324.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 860,326 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 507,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. MAG Silver Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.73.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

