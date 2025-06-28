Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Post by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.14 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

