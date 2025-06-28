U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

