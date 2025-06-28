U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.