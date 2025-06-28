U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 553,291 Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 553,291 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Iamgold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iamgold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Iamgold Corporation has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Iamgold had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

