U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,206 shares during the period. Sun Country Airlines makes up 2.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 113,789 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $631.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,141.78. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,812 shares of company stock valued at $104,238. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

