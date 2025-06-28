U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of SA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.