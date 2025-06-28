U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $95,505,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $19,469,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 358,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,520,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile



Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

