SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $301.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $311.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

