Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $875,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

