Western Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.